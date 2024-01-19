IDFC Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹123.2 and closed at ₹123.75. The stock reached a high of ₹125.15 and a low of ₹121.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹19,743.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for the stock was 225,443 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
