Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 125.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.6 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's last day of trading saw an open price of 127.9 and a close price of 125.6. The stock reached a high of 129.3 and a low of 126.1. The company has a market capitalization of 20,255.8 crores. The 52-week high for IDFC is 133.75, while the 52-week low is 64.6. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 757,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹125.6 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 757,918 shares and the closing price was 125.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.