Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -3.03 %. The stock closed at 122 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

IDFC's stock opened at 121.35 and closed at 122 on the last day of trading. The share's high for the day was 121.35, while the low was 117. The company's market capitalization is 18,927.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75, and the 52-week low is 64.6. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock had a volume of 594,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹122 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 594,346. The closing price of the shares was 122.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.