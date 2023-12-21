IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock rises in today's trading

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹127.95 and closed at ₹126.6. The stock reached a high of ₹127.95 and a low of ₹121.55 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently ₹19,503.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. On the BSE, a total volume of 326,311 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 122.25. The bid price stands at 122.3, with a bid quantity of 20,000. The offer price is 122.4, with an offer quantity of 5,000. The open interest for the stock is 65,135,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of IDFC stock is ₹122.25 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|3 Months
|-9.24%
|6 Months
|18.68%
|YTD
|70.75%
|1 Year
|65.16%
The current price of IDFC stock is ₹121.9, with a percent change of -3.71% and a net change of -4.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.71% and has decreased by 4.7 points.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 326,311 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹126.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!