Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock rises in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 122.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 127.95 and closed at 126.6. The stock reached a high of 127.95 and a low of 121.55 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently 19,503.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. On the BSE, a total volume of 326,311 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST IDFC December futures opened at 120.4 as against previous close of 121.95

IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 122.25. The bid price stands at 122.3, with a bid quantity of 20,000. The offer price is 122.4, with an offer quantity of 5,000. The open interest for the stock is 65,135,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹122.25, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹122.05

The current price of IDFC stock is 122.25 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.25%
3 Months-9.24%
6 Months18.68%
YTD70.75%
1 Year65.16%
21 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹121.9, down -3.71% from yesterday's ₹126.6

The current price of IDFC stock is 121.9, with a percent change of -3.71% and a net change of -4.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.71% and has decreased by 4.7 points.

21 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹126.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 326,311 shares. The closing price for the stock was 126.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.