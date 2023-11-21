IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹119 and closed at ₹117.8. The stock reached a high of ₹119 during the day and a low of ₹116.9. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,791.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 177,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.