IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 117.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.05 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 119 and closed at 117.8. The stock reached a high of 119 during the day and a low of 116.9. The market capitalization of IDFC is 18,791.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 177,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IDFC stock today was 117.85, while the high price reached 118.55.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST IDFC November futures opened at 117.75 as against previous close of 117.5

IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 118.1 with a bid price of 118.0 and an offer price of 118.05. The offer quantity is 10,000 and the bid quantity is 5,000. The open interest for IDFC is 77,240,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹118.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹117.45

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 118.05 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% from its previous trading day and has gained 0.6 points in value. The stock is currently trading at 118.05 per share.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.93%
3 Months-3.78%
6 Months29.41%
YTD64.45%
1 Year71.96%
21 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹117.45, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹117.8

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 117.45. There has been a -0.3% percent change, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, indicating a decrease of 0.35 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹117.8 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 177,603. The closing price for the shares was 117.8.

