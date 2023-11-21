IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹119 and closed at ₹117.8. The stock reached a high of ₹119 during the day and a low of ₹116.9. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,791.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 177,603 shares.
The low price of IDFC stock today was ₹117.85, while the high price reached ₹118.55.
IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 118.1 with a bid price of 118.0 and an offer price of 118.05. The offer quantity is 10,000 and the bid quantity is 5,000. The open interest for IDFC is 77,240,000.
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹118.05 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% from its previous trading day and has gained 0.6 points in value. The stock is currently trading at ₹118.05 per share.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.93%
|3 Months
|-3.78%
|6 Months
|29.41%
|YTD
|64.45%
|1 Year
|71.96%
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹117.45. There has been a -0.3% percent change, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, indicating a decrease of ₹0.35 in the stock price.
