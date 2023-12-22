IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively to Recent Developments

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at ₹120.05 and closed at ₹122.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹123.9 and a low of ₹120.05. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,783.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE trading volume for IDFC was 595,461 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.