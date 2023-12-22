Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively to Recent Developments

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 123.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at 120.05 and closed at 122.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 123.9 and a low of 120.05. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,783.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE trading volume for IDFC was 595,461 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹125.45, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹123.65

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 125.45. There has been a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well, with a small increase in price.

22 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹122.05 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 595,461. The closing price of the shares was 122.05.

