IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹122.6 and closed at ₹122.25. The stock had a high of ₹125.15 and a low of ₹121.9. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,935.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC was 210,154 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for IDFC Top active call options for IDFC at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹125.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹2.4 (+41.18%) & ₹0.9 (+20.0%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.85 (-48.48%) & ₹2.75 (-37.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Motilal Oswal Financial Services 1600.0 10.15 0.64 1625.0 550.75 23671.54 Tata Investment Corporation 4500.2 -61.95 -1.36 4735.2 1735.0 22768.9 IDFC 124.6 2.35 1.92 133.75 68.69 19935.81 Multi Commodity Exchange Of India 3194.35 -4.45 -0.14 3343.05 1289.2 16290.66 Authum Investment & Infra 980.0 5.6 0.57 1009.9 154.5 16644.82

IDFC share price live: Today's Price range The IDFC stock reached a low of ₹121.9 and a high of ₹125.15 on the current day.

IDFC January futures opened at 122.85 as against previous close of 122.2 IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 124.55. The bid price is 124.75 and the offer price is 124.95. There are 10,000 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 10,000 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for IDFC is 60,650,000.

IDFC share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.04% 3 Months -10.31% 6 Months 7.9% YTD -3.43% 1 Year 59.68%

IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹122.25 on last trading day On the last day of IDFC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 210,154 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹122.25.