Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 122.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.6 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 122.6 and closed at 122.25. The stock had a high of 125.15 and a low of 121.9. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,935.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC was 210,154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹124.6, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹122.25

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 124.6 with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.92% and has gained 2.35 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively based on this data.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for IDFC

Top active call options for IDFC at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 125.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 2.4 (+41.18%) & 0.9 (+20.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC at 22 Jan 10:47 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 125.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.85 (-48.48%) & 2.75 (-37.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST IDFC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1600.010.150.641625.0550.7523671.54
Tata Investment Corporation4500.2-61.95-1.364735.21735.022768.9
IDFC124.62.351.92133.7568.6919935.81
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3194.35-4.45-0.143343.051289.216290.66
Authum Investment & Infra980.05.60.571009.9154.516644.82
22 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST IDFC share price NSE Live :IDFC trading at ₹124.6, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹122.25

The current data of IDFC stock shows that its price is 124.6 with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.92% and the net change is a positive value of 2.35. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

22 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC stock reached a low of 121.9 and a high of 125.15 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST IDFC January futures opened at 122.85 as against previous close of 122.2

IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 124.55. The bid price is 124.75 and the offer price is 124.95. There are 10,000 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 10,000 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for IDFC is 60,650,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹124.6, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹122.25

The current price of IDFC stock is 124.6, which represents a percent change of 1.92. The net change in the price is 2.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.04%
3 Months-10.31%
6 Months7.9%
YTD-3.43%
1 Year59.68%
22 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹124.6, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹122.25

The stock price of IDFC has increased by 1.92% or 2.35, reaching a price of 124.6.

22 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹122.25 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 210,154 shares. The closing price for the day was 122.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.