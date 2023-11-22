Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 117.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 118.55 and closed at 117.45. The stock had a high of 118.65 and a low of 117.55. The company has a market capitalization of 18,879.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 128,340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹117.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 128,340. The closing price for the shares was 117.45.

