Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST
IDFC stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -5.18 %. The stock closed at 124.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today : The last day of trading for IDFC saw an opening price of 120.15 and a closing price of 124.6. The stock reached a high of 121.55 and a low of 119.35. The market capitalization for IDFC is currently at 19,255.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. On the BSE, a total of 53,071 shares of IDFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:30:57 AM IST

IDFC January futures opened at 120.95 as against previous close of 124.7

IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 118.05. The bid price is 117.6 and the offer price is 117.7. The offer quantity is 20000 and the bid quantity is 5000. The open interest is 57940000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:10:41 AM IST

IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC stock had a low price of 117.45 and a high price of 121.55 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:06:37 AM IST

IDFC share price Live :IDFC trading at ₹118.15, down -5.18% from yesterday's ₹124.6

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 118.15, with a percent change of -5.18 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.18% and has decreased by 6.45.

23 Jan 2024, 10:45:30 AM IST

Top active options for IDFC

Top active call options for IDFC at 23 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.8 (-85.59%) & 0.2 (-77.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC at 23 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 115.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 2.8 (+211.11%) & 0.65 (+85.71%) respectively.

23 Jan 2024, 10:43:48 AM IST

IDFC share price NSE Live :IDFC trading at ₹117.6, down -5.62% from yesterday's ₹124.6

As of the current data, the IDFC stock is trading at a price of 117.6. It has experienced a percent change of -5.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -7. This suggests that the stock has declined by 7 from its previous value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:30:03 AM IST

IDFC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Investment Corporation4506.05.80.134735.21735.022798.24
360 One Wam628.15-9.3-1.46734.35395.622367.77
IDFC118.2-6.4-5.14133.7568.6918911.82
Authum Investment & Infra929.05-48.85-5.01009.9154.515779.46
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3098.8-112.35-3.53343.051289.215803.37
23 Jan 2024, 10:13:48 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 10:09:53 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 09:53:15 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 09:42:11 AM IST

IDFC share price NSE Live :IDFC trading at ₹121.1, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹124.6

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 121.1. There has been a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of 3.5 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:30:00 AM IST

IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months-8.33%
6 Months9.88%
YTD-1.66%
1 Year62.52%
23 Jan 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹124.6 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,071. The closing price of the shares was 124.6.

