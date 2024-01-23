IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

IDFC Share Price Today : The last day of trading for IDFC saw an opening price of ₹120.15 and a closing price of ₹124.6. The stock reached a high of ₹121.55 and a low of ₹119.35. The market capitalization for IDFC is currently at ₹19,255.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. On the BSE, a total of 53,071 shares of IDFC were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IDFC January futures opened at 120.95 as against previous close of 124.7 IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 118.05. The bid price is 117.6 and the offer price is 117.7. The offer quantity is 20000 and the bid quantity is 5000. The open interest is 57940000.

IDFC share price Live :IDFC trading at ₹118.15, down -5.18% from yesterday's ₹124.6 The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹118.15, with a percent change of -5.18 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.18% and has decreased by ₹6.45. Click here for IDFC Dividend

Top active options for IDFC Top active call options for IDFC at 23 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹130.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.8 (-85.59%) & ₹0.2 (-77.78%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC at 23 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹115.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹2.8 (+211.11%) & ₹0.65 (+85.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC share price NSE Live :IDFC trading at ₹117.6, down -5.62% from yesterday's ₹124.6 As of the current data, the IDFC stock is trading at a price of ₹117.6. It has experienced a percent change of -5.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -7. This suggests that the stock has declined by ₹7 from its previous value.

IDFC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Investment Corporation 4506.0 5.8 0.13 4735.2 1735.0 22798.24 360 One Wam 628.15 -9.3 -1.46 734.35 395.6 22367.77 IDFC 118.2 -6.4 -5.14 133.75 68.69 18911.82 Authum Investment & Infra 929.05 -48.85 -5.0 1009.9 154.5 15779.46 Multi Commodity Exchange Of India 3098.8 -112.35 -3.5 3343.05 1289.2 15803.37

IDFC share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of IDFC reached a low of ₹119.15 and a high of ₹121.55.

IDFC January futures opened at 120.95 as against previous close of 124.7 IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 120.1 with a bid price of 119.75 and an offer price of 119.9. The offer quantity is 5000 and the bid quantity is 25000. The open interest for the stock is 60755000.

IDFC share price NSE Live :IDFC trading at ₹121.1, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹124.6 The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹121.1. There has been a percent change of -2.81, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.5 in the stock price.

IDFC share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.52% 3 Months -8.33% 6 Months 9.88% YTD -1.66% 1 Year 62.52%

IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹124.6 on last trading day On the last day of IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,071. The closing price of the shares was ₹124.6.