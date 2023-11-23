Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 118.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 117.5 and closed at 118.2. The stock reached a high of 118.15 and a low of 115.1 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is 18,591.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. A total of 481,553 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹118.2 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 481,553. The closing price of the shares was 118.2.

