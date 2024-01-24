IDFC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC opened at ₹120.15 and closed at ₹124.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹121.55 and a low of ₹115.15. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,527.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,257 shares on the BSE.
24 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST
