IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹116.3 and closed at ₹116.2. The stock saw a high of ₹117.7 and a low of ₹116.2. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,695.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 246,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.