IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹116.3 and closed at ₹116.2. The stock saw a high of ₹117.7 and a low of ₹116.2. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,695.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 246,646 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.18%
|3 Months
|-5.71%
|6 Months
|23.82%
|YTD
|63.68%
|1 Year
|67.28%
The current data shows that IDFC stock has a price of ₹116.85. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.65 rupees.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, there were 246,646 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹116.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!