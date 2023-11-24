Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 116.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.85 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 116.3 and closed at 116.2. The stock saw a high of 117.7 and a low of 116.2. The market capitalization of IDFC is 18,695.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 246,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.18%
3 Months-5.71%
6 Months23.82%
YTD63.68%
1 Year67.28%
24 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹116.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹116.2

The current data shows that IDFC stock has a price of 116.85. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.65 rupees.

24 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹116.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, there were 246,646 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 116.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.