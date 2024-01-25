IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock surges with positive trading activity

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹116.75 and closed at ₹115.8. The stock reached a high of ₹116.75 and a low of ₹113.7 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently ₹18,447.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹68.69. A total of 1,059,615 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.