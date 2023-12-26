IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹125.45 and closed at ₹123.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹125.45, while the lowest price was ₹123.3. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently at ₹19,855.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 400,039 shares.
Based on the current data of IDFC stock, the price is ₹124.1 with no percent change and no net change. This suggests that the stock is currently stable and has not experienced any significant movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|-8.28%
|6 Months
|26.35%
|YTD
|73.83%
|1 Year
|77.2%
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹124, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 400,039. The closing price of these shares was ₹123.65.
