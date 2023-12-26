Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 124.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.1 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 125.45 and closed at 123.65. The highest price reached during the day was 125.45, while the lowest price was 123.3. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently at 19,855.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75, while the 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 400,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹124.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹124.1

Based on the current data of IDFC stock, the price is 124.1 with no percent change and no net change. This suggests that the stock is currently stable and has not experienced any significant movement.

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months-8.28%
6 Months26.35%
YTD73.83%
1 Year77.2%
26 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹124, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹124.1

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 124, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹123.65 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 400,039. The closing price of these shares was 123.65.

