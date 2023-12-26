IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹125.45 and closed at ₹123.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹125.45, while the lowest price was ₹123.3. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently at ₹19,855.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 400,039 shares.

