IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC stock opened at ₹116.45 and closed at ₹115.3. The stock reached a high of ₹116.65 and a low of ₹114.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,567.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 726,152.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.