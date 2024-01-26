IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC stock opened at ₹116.45 and closed at ₹115.3. The stock reached a high of ₹116.65 and a low of ₹114.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,567.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 726,152.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹116.05, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the actual increase in price is 0.75 rupees.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 726,152. The closing price for the stock was ₹115.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!