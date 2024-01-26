Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
IDFC stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 115.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.05 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC stock opened at 116.45 and closed at 115.3. The stock reached a high of 116.65 and a low of 114.4 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is 18,567.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. The BSE volume for IDFC shares was 726,152.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹116.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹115.3

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 116.05, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the actual increase in price is 0.75 rupees.

26 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 726,152. The closing price for the stock was 115.3.

