IDFC Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹124 and closed at ₹124.1. The stock reached a high of ₹124.85 and a low of ₹123.45. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,895.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹133.75 and its 52-week low is ₹64.6. On the BSE, there were 186,916 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹124.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 186,916. The closing price for the stock was ₹124.1.