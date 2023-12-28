IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains on the market

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of ₹126.3 and a close price of ₹124.35. The stock reached a high of ₹126.3 and a low of ₹124.3. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,991.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 426,011 shares.
The IDFC stock had a low price of ₹124.8 and a high price of ₹126.45 on the current day.
IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 125.5. The bid price is 125.3 and the offer price is 125.45. The offer quantity is 35000 and the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest for the stock is 21720000.
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹125.25, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock's price has increased slightly by 0.24% or 0.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.3%
|3 Months
|-12.22%
|6 Months
|22.19%
|YTD
|74.95%
|1 Year
|81.76%
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹126.45, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.2% and the net change is an increase of 1.5. Overall, this indicates that IDFC stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
On the last day, IDFC had a trading volume of 426,011 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹124.35.
