IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains on the market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 124.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of 126.3 and a close price of 124.35. The stock reached a high of 126.3 and a low of 124.3. The market capitalization of IDFC is 19,991.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 426,011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC stock had a low price of 124.8 and a high price of 126.45 on the current day.

28 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST IDFC December futures opened at 125.55 as against previous close of 125.05

IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 125.5. The bid price is 125.3 and the offer price is 125.45. The offer quantity is 35000 and the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest for the stock is 21720000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹125.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹124.95

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 125.25, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock's price has increased slightly by 0.24% or 0.3 points.

28 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.3%
3 Months-12.22%
6 Months22.19%
YTD74.95%
1 Year81.76%
28 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹126.45, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹124.95

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 126.45, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.2% and the net change is an increase of 1.5. Overall, this indicates that IDFC stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

28 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹124.35 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC had a trading volume of 426,011 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 124.35.

