IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains on the market

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of ₹126.3 and a close price of ₹124.35. The stock reached a high of ₹126.3 and a low of ₹124.3. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹19,991.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 426,011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.