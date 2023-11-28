Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 116.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of 116.85 and a close price of 116.85. The stock had a high of 117.95 and a low of 116.15. The market capitalization of IDFC is 18,615.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75, while the 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 150,122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST IDFC share price NSE Live :IDFC trading at ₹117.25, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹116.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC is 117.25, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.9.

28 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC stock reached a low price of 115.7 and a high price of 117.2 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST IDFC November futures opened at 116.75 as against previous close of 116.4

IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 116.85. The bid price and offer price are 116.7 and 116.8 respectively, with a bid quantity of 5000 and an offer quantity of 10000. The open interest for IDFC stands at 62815000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹116.75, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹116.35

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 116.75, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% and the net change in the price is 0.4.

28 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months-5.46%
6 Months22.34%
YTD62.84%
1 Year68.86%
28 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹116.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹116.35

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 116.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a small positive change in both percentage and net value. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance of the stock.

28 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹116.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 150,122. The closing price for the stock was 116.85.

