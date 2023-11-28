IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of ₹116.85 and a close price of ₹116.85. The stock had a high of ₹117.95 and a low of ₹116.15. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,615.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 150,122 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDFC is ₹117.25, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.9.
The IDFC stock reached a low price of ₹115.7 and a high price of ₹117.2 on the current day.
IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 116.85. The bid price and offer price are 116.7 and 116.8 respectively, with a bid quantity of 5000 and an offer quantity of 10000. The open interest for IDFC stands at 62815000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹116.75, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% and the net change in the price is 0.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|-5.46%
|6 Months
|22.34%
|YTD
|62.84%
|1 Year
|68.86%
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹116.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a small positive change in both percentage and net value. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance of the stock.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 150,122. The closing price for the stock was ₹116.85.
