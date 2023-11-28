IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of ₹116.85 and a close price of ₹116.85. The stock had a high of ₹117.95 and a low of ₹116.15. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,615.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 150,122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.