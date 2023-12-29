Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 124.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for IDFC Ltd was 126.45, the close price was 124.95, the high price was 126.45, and the low price was 124.05. The market capitalization of IDFC Ltd is 20,023.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC Ltd was 219,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹124.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 219,304. The closing price for the stock was 124.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.