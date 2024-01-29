IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹116.45 and closed at ₹115.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹116.65, while the lowest price was ₹114.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹18,567.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC's stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for the day was 726,152 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IDFC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Investment Corporation 4891.9 353.55 7.79 4735.2 1735.0 24750.71 360 One Wam 636.35 5.55 0.88 734.35 395.6 22659.76 IDFC 118.25 2.2 1.9 133.75 68.69 18919.82 Multi Commodity Exchange Of India 3370.0 150.0 4.66 3343.05 1289.2 17186.45 Authum Investment & Infra 932.5 -10.6 -1.12 1009.9 154.5 15838.06

IDFC January futures opened at 117.15 as against previous close of 116.7 IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 118.15. The bid price is 118.7 and the offer price is 118.85. The offer quantity is 25000 and the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest for IDFC is 66225000.

IDFC share price live: Today's Price range The IDFC stock's low price for the day is ₹116.75 and the high price is ₹118.40.

IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹118.4, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹116.05

Top active options for IDFC Top active call options for IDFC at 29 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹3.55 (+26.79%) & ₹1.95 (+25.81%) respectively. Top active put options for IDFC at 29 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹110.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹115.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹1.15 (-28.13%) & ₹2.45 (-25.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

IDFC share price Live :IDFC trading at ₹117.75, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹116.05 Based on the current data, the IDFC stock price is ₹117.75, which represents a percent change of 1.46. The net change in the stock price is 1.7. Click here for IDFC Dividend

IDFC January futures opened at 117.15 as against previous close of 116.7 IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 117.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 118.3, while the offer price is 118.4. The offer quantity is 5000, and the bid quantity is significantly higher at 20000. The stock has a high open interest of 65840000.

IDFC share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.34% 3 Months -12.31% 6 Months 2.16% YTD -8.41% 1 Year 59.02%

IDFC share price NSE Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 726,152. The closing price for the shares was ₹115.3.