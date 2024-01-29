IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹116.45 and closed at ₹115.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹116.65, while the lowest price was ₹114.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹18,567.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC's stock is ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The BSE volume for the day was 726,152 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Investment Corporation
|4891.9
|353.55
|7.79
|4735.2
|1735.0
|24750.71
|360 One Wam
|636.35
|5.55
|0.88
|734.35
|395.6
|22659.76
|IDFC
|118.25
|2.2
|1.9
|133.75
|68.69
|18919.82
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3370.0
|150.0
|4.66
|3343.05
|1289.2
|17186.45
|Authum Investment & Infra
|932.5
|-10.6
|-1.12
|1009.9
|154.5
|15838.06
IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 118.15. The bid price is 118.7 and the offer price is 118.85. The offer quantity is 25000 and the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest for IDFC is 66225000.
The IDFC stock's low price for the day is ₹116.75 and the high price is ₹118.40.
Top active call options for IDFC at 29 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹3.55 (+26.79%) & ₹1.95 (+25.81%) respectively.
Top active put options for IDFC at 29 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹110.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹115.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹1.15 (-28.13%) & ₹2.45 (-25.76%) respectively.
Based on the current data, the IDFC stock price is ₹117.75, which represents a percent change of 1.46. The net change in the stock price is 1.7.
IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 117.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 118.3, while the offer price is 118.4. The offer quantity is 5000, and the bid quantity is significantly higher at 20000. The stock has a high open interest of 65840000.
IDFC stock's low price for the day was ₹116.75 and the high price was ₹118.10.
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the stock price is ₹117.55, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.29% and has gained 1.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.34%
|3 Months
|-12.31%
|6 Months
|2.16%
|YTD
|-8.41%
|1 Year
|59.02%
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹117.4, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.16% and has a net gain of 1.35 points.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 726,152. The closing price for the shares was ₹115.3.
