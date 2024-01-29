Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 116.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.4 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 116.45 and closed at 115.3. The highest price reached during the day was 116.65, while the lowest price was 114.4. The company has a market capitalization of 18,567.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC's stock is 133.75, while the 52-week low is 68.69. The BSE volume for the day was 726,152 shares.

29 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST IDFC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Investment Corporation4891.9353.557.794735.21735.024750.71
360 One Wam636.355.550.88734.35395.622659.76
IDFC118.252.21.9133.7568.6918919.82
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3370.0150.04.663343.051289.217186.45
Authum Investment & Infra932.5-10.6-1.121009.9154.515838.06
29 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST IDFC January futures opened at 117.15 as against previous close of 116.7

IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 118.15. The bid price is 118.7 and the offer price is 118.85. The offer quantity is 25000 and the bid quantity is 15000. The open interest for IDFC is 66225000.

29 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

The IDFC stock's low price for the day is 116.75 and the high price is 118.40.

29 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹118.4, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹116.05

29 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for IDFC

Top active call options for IDFC at 29 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 125.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 3.55 (+26.79%) & 1.95 (+25.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for IDFC at 29 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 110.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 115.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 1.15 (-28.13%) & 2.45 (-25.76%) respectively.

29 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC trading at ₹117.75, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹116.05

Based on the current data, the IDFC stock price is 117.75, which represents a percent change of 1.46. The net change in the stock price is 1.7.

Click here for IDFC Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST IDFC January futures opened at 117.15 as against previous close of 116.7

IDFC is currently trading at a spot price of 117.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 118.3, while the offer price is 118.4. The offer quantity is 5000, and the bid quantity is significantly higher at 20000. The stock has a high open interest of 65840000.

29 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC stock's low price for the day was 116.75 and the high price was 118.10.

29 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹117.55, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹116.05

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the stock price is 117.55, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.29% and has gained 1.5 points.

29 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.34%
3 Months-12.31%
6 Months2.16%
YTD-8.41%
1 Year59.02%
29 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹117.4, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹116.05

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 117.4, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.16% and has a net gain of 1.35 points.

29 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST IDFC share price NSE Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 726,152. The closing price for the shares was 115.3.

