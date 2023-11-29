Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 116.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 116.5 and closed at 116.35. The highest price reached during the day was 117.85, while the lowest price was 115.7. IDFC's market capitalization is currently at 18,791.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high stands at 133.75, while the 52-week low is at 64.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 543,953 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST IDFC November futures opened at 118.1 as against previous close of 117.7

IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 117.55 with a bid price of 117.15 and an offer price of 117.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 15000 each. The open interest for IDFC is 45820000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹117.45, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹116.35

Based on the current data, the price of IDFC stock is 117.45 with a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months-3.83%
6 Months18.56%
YTD64.52%
1 Year62.52%
29 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹117.45, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹116.35

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 117.45. There has been a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 1.1.

29 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹116.35 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 543,953. The closing price for the shares was 116.35.

