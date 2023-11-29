IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹116.5 and closed at ₹116.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹117.85, while the lowest price was ₹115.7. IDFC's market capitalization is currently at ₹18,791.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is at ₹64.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 543,953 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 117.55 with a bid price of 117.15 and an offer price of 117.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 15000 each. The open interest for IDFC is 45820000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the price of IDFC stock is ₹117.45 with a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.04%
|3 Months
|-3.83%
|6 Months
|18.56%
|YTD
|64.52%
|1 Year
|62.52%
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹117.45. There has been a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 1.1.
On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 543,953. The closing price for the shares was ₹116.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!