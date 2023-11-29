IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹116.5 and closed at ₹116.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹117.85, while the lowest price was ₹115.7. IDFC's market capitalization is currently at ₹18,791.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is at ₹64.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 543,953 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.