IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹117.4 and closed at ₹116.05. The stock reached a high of ₹119.15 and a low of ₹116.75 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently ₹18,903.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 751,315 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.39%
|3 Months
|-8.44%
|6 Months
|-0.51%
|YTD
|-6.71%
|1 Year
|64.75%
On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 751,315. The closing price of the shares was ₹116.05.
