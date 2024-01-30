Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 118.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.9 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 117.4 and closed at 116.05. The stock reached a high of 119.15 and a low of 116.75 during the day. The market capitalization of IDFC is currently 18,903.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 751,315 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹118.9, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹118.15

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 118.9. There has been a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.75, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.75 units.

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.39%
3 Months-8.44%
6 Months-0.51%
YTD-6.71%
1 Year64.75%
30 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹118.15, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹116.05

IDFC stock is currently trading at 118.15 with a percent change of 1.81. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.81% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.1 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹116.05 on last trading day

On the last day of IDFC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 751,315. The closing price of the shares was 116.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!