IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 117.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 117.85 and closed at 117.45. The stock had a high of 118.5 and a low of 117.05. The market capitalization of IDFC is 18,823.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 133.75 and its 52-week low is 64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 226,229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST IDFC November futures opened at 117.6 as against previous close of 117.75

IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 117.55. The bid and offer prices are 117.5 and 117.6 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 5000 each. The open interest for the stock stands at 28,500,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹118.15, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹117.85

The current stock price of IDFC is 118.15. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

30 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.3%
3 Months-6.33%
6 Months18.8%
YTD64.94%
1 Year65.96%
30 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹117.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹117.45

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is 117.65, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a small positive change. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

30 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹117.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, a total of 226,229 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 117.45.

