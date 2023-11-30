IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹117.85 and closed at ₹117.45. The stock had a high of ₹118.5 and a low of ₹117.05. The market capitalization of IDFC is ₹18,823.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹133.75 and its 52-week low is ₹64.6. The BSE volume for IDFC was 226,229 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 117.55. The bid and offer prices are 117.5 and 117.6 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 5000 each. The open interest for the stock stands at 28,500,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of IDFC is ₹118.15. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.3%
|3 Months
|-6.33%
|6 Months
|18.8%
|YTD
|64.94%
|1 Year
|65.96%
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹117.65, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a small positive change. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, a total of 226,229 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹117.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!