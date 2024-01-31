IDFC Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at ₹118.3 and closed at ₹118.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹119.25 and a low of ₹116.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹18,735.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹133.75 and ₹70.4 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 626,273 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹118.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 626,273. The closing price for the stock was ₹118.15.