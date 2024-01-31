Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 118.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.1 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at 118.3 and closed at 118.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 119.25 and a low of 116.6 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 18,735.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 133.75 and 70.4 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 626,273 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹118.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 626,273. The closing price for the stock was 118.15.

