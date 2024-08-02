IDFC Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Hello User
1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 111.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 110.75 and closed at 111.05. The stock's high was 110.75 and the low was 108.8. The market capitalization of IDFC was 17,631.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 105.1. The BSE volume for IDFC was 290,181 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 32.79% higher than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by IDFC until 11 AM is 32.79% higher than yesterday, with the price at 109.7, showing an increase of -1.22%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

02 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reached a peak of 110.35 and a low of 109.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 109.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1110.57Support 1109.62
Resistance 2110.93Support 2109.03
Resistance 3111.52Support 3108.67
02 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹111.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 110.75 & 108.8 yesterday to end at 110.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

