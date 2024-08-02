IDFC Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹110.75 and closed at ₹111.05. The stock's high was ₹110.75 and the low was ₹108.8. The market capitalization of IDFC was ₹17,631.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹105.1. The BSE volume for IDFC was 290,181 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by IDFC until 11 AM is 32.79% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹109.7, showing an increase of -1.22%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reached a peak of 110.35 and a low of 109.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 109.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|110.57
|Support 1
|109.62
|Resistance 2
|110.93
|Support 2
|109.03
|Resistance 3
|111.52
|Support 3
|108.67
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹110.75 & ₹108.8 yesterday to end at ₹110.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend