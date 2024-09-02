IDFC Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹111.1 and closed at ₹111.05. The stock reached a high of ₹113.45 and a low of ₹110.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,967.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, IDFC has seen a high of ₹133.75 and a low of ₹104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 149,361 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.45 & ₹110.9 yesterday to end at ₹112.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.