IDFC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock closed at ₹113.35 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹118.05. The high for the day was ₹118.5 and the low was ₹115.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹18647.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹133.75 and a 52-week low of ₹95.05. The BSE volume for the day was 146,272 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IDFC has increased by 2.56% today, reaching ₹116.25, in line with other companies in its industry. Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Computer Age Management Services are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 2.71% and 2.7% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Angel Broking
|2579.6
|117.4
|4.77
|3900.35
|1282.35
|21670.75
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3697.65
|66.5
|1.83
|4270.0
|1370.0
|18857.41
|IDFC
|116.25
|2.9
|2.56
|133.75
|95.05
|18599.82
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|4210.0
|15.05
|0.36
|4264.8
|844.35
|38679.27
|Computer Age Management Services
|3595.6
|116.4
|3.35
|3635.0
|2105.05
|17669.9
IDFC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for price growth in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.5 & ₹115.85 yesterday to end at ₹113.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.