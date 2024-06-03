Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 113.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.55 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock closed at 113.35 on the last trading day, with an open price of 118.05. The high for the day was 118.5 and the low was 115.85. The market capitalization stood at 18647.82 crore, with a 52-week high of 133.75 and a 52-week low of 95.05. The BSE volume for the day was 146,272 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live:

03 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IDFC has increased by 2.56% today, reaching 116.25, in line with other companies in its industry. Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Computer Age Management Services are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 2.71% and 2.7% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Angel Broking2579.6117.44.773900.351282.3521670.75
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3697.6566.51.834270.01370.018857.41
IDFC116.252.92.56133.7595.0518599.82
Anand Rathi Wealth4210.015.050.364264.8844.3538679.27
Computer Age Management Services3595.6116.43.353635.02105.0517669.9
03 Jun 2024, 09:43 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 3.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

IDFC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for price growth in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹113.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118.5 & 115.85 yesterday to end at 113.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.