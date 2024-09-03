Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 111.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.9 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 111.75 and closed slightly higher at 111.85. The stock reached a high of 114.65 and a low of 111.75. The market capitalization stood at 18,223.82 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock peaked at 133.75 and hit a low of 104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 132,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.08Support 1112.28
Resistance 2116.29Support 2110.69
Resistance 3117.88Support 3109.48
03 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4816 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 132 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹111.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.65 & 111.75 yesterday to end at 113.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

