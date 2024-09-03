IDFC Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹111.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹111.85. The stock reached a high of ₹114.65 and a low of ₹111.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,223.82 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock peaked at ₹133.75 and hit a low of ₹104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 132,186 shares.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.08
|Support 1
|112.28
|Resistance 2
|116.29
|Support 2
|110.69
|Resistance 3
|117.88
|Support 3
|109.48
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 132 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.65 & ₹111.75 yesterday to end at ₹113.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.