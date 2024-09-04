Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 114.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.55 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 113.55 and closed slightly higher at 113.90. The stock reached a high of 114.75 and a low of 113.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 18,223.82 crore. Over the past year, IDFC's stock has seen a 52-week high of 133.75 and a low of 104.55, with a BSE trading volume of 93,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:41:12 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price, combined with higher open interest in IDFC, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:32:41 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.55, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹114.05

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDFC has broken the first support of 113.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 113.01. If the stock price breaks the second support of 113.01 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:20:51 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The IDFC share price has decreased by 0.75%, currently trading at 113.20. Over the past year, IDFC shares have dropped by 11.74%, also reaching 113.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months-7.13%
6 Months-2.95%
YTD-9.92%
1 Year-11.74%
04 Sep 2024, 08:47:38 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.68Support 1113.62
Resistance 2115.13Support 2113.01
Resistance 3115.74Support 3112.56
04 Sep 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4666 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 93 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03:33 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹113.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.75 & 113.45 yesterday to end at 113.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

