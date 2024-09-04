IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹113.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹113.90. The stock reached a high of ₹114.75 and a low of ₹113.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,223.82 crore. Over the past year, IDFC's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹133.75 and a low of ₹104.55, with a BSE trading volume of 93,355 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price, combined with higher open interest in IDFC, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDFC has broken the first support of ₹113.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹113.01. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹113.01 then there can be further negative price movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The IDFC share price has decreased by 0.75%, currently trading at ₹113.20. Over the past year, IDFC shares have dropped by 11.74%, also reaching ₹113.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|-7.13%
|6 Months
|-2.95%
|YTD
|-9.92%
|1 Year
|-11.74%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.68
|Support 1
|113.62
|Resistance 2
|115.13
|Support 2
|113.01
|Resistance 3
|115.74
|Support 3
|112.56
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 93 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.75 & ₹113.45 yesterday to end at ₹113.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.