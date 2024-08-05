IDFC Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.83%
|3 Months
|-16.72%
|6 Months
|-7.47%
|YTD
|-13.98%
|1 Year
|-7.98%
05 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|110.0
|Support 1
|108.33
|Resistance 2
|111.04
|Support 2
|107.7
|Resistance 3
|111.67
|Support 3
|106.66
05 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4862 k
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 540 k.
05 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹111.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹110.75 & ₹108.75 yesterday to end at ₹109. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend