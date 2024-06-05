IDFC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC's stock opened at ₹109, closed at ₹107.35, with a high of ₹109.6 and a low of ₹107.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,191.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 75,082 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC touched a high of 113.7 & a low of 110.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.08
|Support 1
|110.93
|Resistance 2
|115.47
|Support 2
|109.17
|Resistance 3
|117.23
|Support 3
|107.78
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IDFC dropped by 1.35% to reach ₹105.9, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. ICICI Securities and Computer Age Management Services are declining, whereas Angel Broking and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and -0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Securities
|680.65
|-4.55
|-0.66
|865.1
|501.1
|22009.03
|Angel Broking
|2350.9
|93.7
|4.15
|3900.35
|1314.75
|19749.49
|IDFC
|105.9
|-1.45
|-1.35
|133.75
|96.54
|16943.84
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3287.15
|78.7
|2.45
|4270.0
|1437.0
|16763.93
|Computer Age Management Services
|3277.35
|-22.05
|-0.67
|3636.0
|2133.0
|16105.92
IDFC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.6 & ₹107.1 yesterday to end at ₹107.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend