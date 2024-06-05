Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 107.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC's stock opened at 109, closed at 107.35, with a high of 109.6 and a low of 107.1. The market capitalization stood at 17,191.83 crore. The 52-week high was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 75,082 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC touched a high of 113.7 & a low of 110.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.08Support 1110.93
Resistance 2115.47Support 2109.17
Resistance 3117.23Support 3107.78
05 Jun 2024, 10:16 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IDFC dropped by 1.35% to reach 105.9, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. ICICI Securities and Computer Age Management Services are declining, whereas Angel Broking and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and -0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Securities680.65-4.55-0.66865.1501.122009.03
Angel Broking2350.993.74.153900.351314.7519749.49
IDFC105.9-1.45-1.35133.7596.5416943.84
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3287.1578.72.454270.01437.016763.93
Computer Age Management Services3277.35-22.05-0.673636.02133.016105.92
05 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%

IDFC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹107.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 109.6 & 107.1 yesterday to end at 107.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.