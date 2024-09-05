Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 114.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.85 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 112 and closed at 114.05, with a high of 113.95 and a low of 111.95. The company has a market capitalization of 18,055.82 crore. Over the past year, IDFC reached a 52-week high of 133.75 and a low of 104.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 56,624 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4652 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 56 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 113.95 & 111.95 yesterday to end at 112.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

