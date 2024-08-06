IDFC Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at ₹105.1 and closed at ₹109 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹108.15, while the low was ₹104.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹16,791.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹133.75 and ₹105.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,174,554 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1174 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.15 & ₹104.55 yesterday to end at ₹104.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend