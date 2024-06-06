Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 114.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.65 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 116, reached a high of 116, and a low of 114.05 before closing at 114.2. The market capitalization stood at 18,343.82 crore, with a 52-week high of 133.75 and a low of 96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 31,190 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC is currently down by 0.04% at 114.15, while its competitors like ICICI Securities, Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Computer Age Management Services are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.64% and 0.61% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Securities712.654.250.6865.1501.123043.76
Angel Broking2458.0104.254.433900.351314.7520649.21
IDFC114.15-0.05-0.04133.7596.5418263.82
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3524.8521.450.614270.01437.017976.16
Computer Age Management Services3500.057.651.673636.02133.017200.09
06 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

IDFC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116 & 114.05 yesterday to end at 114.2. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

