IDFC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹116, reached a high of ₹116, and a low of ₹114.05 before closing at ₹114.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,343.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹133.75 and a low of ₹96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 31,190 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC is currently down by 0.04% at ₹114.15, while its competitors like ICICI Securities, Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Computer Age Management Services are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.64% and 0.61% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Securities
|712.65
|4.25
|0.6
|865.1
|501.1
|23043.76
|Angel Broking
|2458.0
|104.25
|4.43
|3900.35
|1314.75
|20649.21
|IDFC
|114.15
|-0.05
|-0.04
|133.75
|96.54
|18263.82
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3524.85
|21.45
|0.61
|4270.0
|1437.0
|17976.16
|Computer Age Management Services
|3500.0
|57.65
|1.67
|3636.0
|2133.0
|17200.09
IDFC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116 & ₹114.05 yesterday to end at ₹114.2. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.