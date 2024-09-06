IDFC Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹113.1 and closed at ₹112.75. The stock reached a high of ₹114.4 and a low of ₹112.8. With a market capitalization of ₹18,183.82 crore, IDFC's 52-week high stands at ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹104.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 266,746 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.4
|Support 1
|112.75
|Resistance 2
|115.2
|Support 2
|111.9
|Resistance 3
|116.05
|Support 3
|111.1
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.4 & ₹112.8 yesterday to end at ₹113.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.