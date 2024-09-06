Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 112.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.65 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 113.1 and closed at 112.75. The stock reached a high of 114.4 and a low of 112.8. With a market capitalization of 18,183.82 crore, IDFC's 52-week high stands at 133.75, while the 52-week low is 104.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 266,746 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.4Support 1112.75
Resistance 2115.2Support 2111.9
Resistance 3116.05Support 3111.1
06 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4749 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹112.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.4 & 112.8 yesterday to end at 113.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

