IDFC Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹105.5 and closed at ₹104.95. The stock reached a high of ₹107.65 and a low of ₹105 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹16855.84 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was ₹133.75, while the 52-week low was ₹104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 462,295 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|106.82
|Support 1
|104.27
|Resistance 2
|108.48
|Support 2
|103.38
|Resistance 3
|109.37
|Support 3
|101.72
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 462 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹107.65 & ₹105 yesterday to end at ₹105.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend