IDFC Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 104.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.35 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 105.5 and closed at 104.95. The stock reached a high of 107.65 and a low of 105 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 16855.84 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was 133.75, while the 52-week low was 104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 462,295 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1106.82Support 1104.27
Resistance 2108.48Support 2103.38
Resistance 3109.37Support 3101.72
07 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5303 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 462 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹104.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 107.65 & 105 yesterday to end at 105.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

