Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 114.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.75 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 114.95 and closed at 114.35. The high for the day was 115.95, while the low was 113.9. The market capitalization stood at 18519.82 crores. The 52-week high and low were 133.75 and 96.54 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 169677 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reached a peak of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 115.5 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.95 & 113.9 yesterday to end at 114.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.