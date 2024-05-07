Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock plummets in trading today

15 min read . Updated: 07 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -3.3 %. The stock closed at 118.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price TodayPremium
IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 118.15, reached a high of 118.45, and a low of 116.75 before closing at 118.1. The market capitalization for IDFC was 18,831.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75, while the 52-week low was 88.48. The BSE trading volume for IDFC was 19,920 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 01:03:37 PM IST

IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 113.5 and a high of 118.45.

07 May 2024, 12:47:23 PM IST

IDFC share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 119.00% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IDFC until 12 AM has increased by 119.00% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 113.85, showing a decrease of -3.6%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a steady upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

07 May 2024, 12:34:32 PM IST

IDFC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 115.63 and 113.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 113.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 115.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.0Support 1113.95
Resistance 2115.5Support 2113.4
Resistance 3116.05Support 3112.9
07 May 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

IDFC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days121.64
10 Days122.12
20 Days119.93
50 Days116.53
100 Days119.29
300 Days119.90
07 May 2024, 12:20:00 PM IST

IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

07 May 2024, 12:14:57 PM IST

IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹114.2, down -3.3% from yesterday's ₹118.1

IDFC share price is at 114.2 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 115.1. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

07 May 2024, 11:48:32 AM IST

IDFC share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 52.05% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by IDFC until 11 AM is 52.05% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 114.65, up by -2.92%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

07 May 2024, 11:42:11 AM IST

IDFC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC reached a high of 116.15 and a low of 114.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 115.5 and 114.9, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.63Support 1113.78
Resistance 2116.82Support 2113.12
Resistance 3117.48Support 3111.93
07 May 2024, 11:20:12 AM IST

IDFC share price NSE Live :IDFC trading at ₹115, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹118.1

IDFC share price is at 115 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 115.1. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

07 May 2024, 11:15:11 AM IST

IDFC share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of IDFC has dropped by 2.54% today to reach 115.1, following the downward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like ICICI Securities, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Computer Age Management Services are also experiencing declines. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.44% and 0.59% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Securities740.1-10.45-1.39865.1467.623931.36
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3955.05-95.7-2.364270.01289.220170.11
IDFC115.1-3.0-2.54133.7588.4818415.82
Anand Rathi Wealth3986.55-60.4-1.494246.0836.016675.02
Computer Age Management Services3218.75-52.35-1.63366.02046.1515769.81
07 May 2024, 10:50:25 AM IST

IDFC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.58% higher than yesterday

The volume of IDFC traded by 10 AM has increased by 17.58% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 115.3, showing a decrease of -2.37%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

07 May 2024, 10:33:36 AM IST

IDFC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC touched a high of 117.6 & a low of 115.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.15Support 1115.5
Resistance 2118.2Support 2114.9
Resistance 3118.8Support 3113.85
07 May 2024, 10:13:22 AM IST

IDFC Live Updates

07 May 2024, 09:53:04 AM IST

IDFC share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of IDFC has fallen by 0.8% today to reach 117.15, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies such as ICICI Securities, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Computer Age Management Services. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and -0.13%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Securities748.45-2.1-0.28865.1467.624201.36
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India4032.75-18.0-0.444270.01289.220566.37
IDFC117.15-0.95-0.8133.7588.4818743.82
Anand Rathi Wealth4028.05-18.9-0.474246.0836.016848.61
Computer Age Management Services3244.1-27.0-0.833366.02046.1515894.01
07 May 2024, 09:46:30 AM IST

IDFC share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.68%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for IDFC, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

07 May 2024, 09:30:18 AM IST

IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹118.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 118.45 & 116.75 yesterday to end at 118.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

