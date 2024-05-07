IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock plummets in trading today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹118.15, reached a high of ₹118.45, and a low of ₹116.75 before closing at ₹118.1. The market capitalization for IDFC was ₹18,831.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75, while the 52-week low was ₹88.48. The BSE trading volume for IDFC was 19,920 shares on that day.
IDFC stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹113.5 and a high of ₹118.45.
The trading volume of IDFC until 12 AM has increased by 119.00% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹113.85, showing a decrease of -3.6%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a steady upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 115.63 and 113.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 113.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 115.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.0
|Support 1
|113.95
|Resistance 2
|115.5
|Support 2
|113.4
|Resistance 3
|116.05
|Support 3
|112.9
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|121.64
|10 Days
|122.12
|20 Days
|119.93
|50 Days
|116.53
|100 Days
|119.29
|300 Days
|119.90
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
IDFC share price is at ₹114.2 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹115.1. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
The volume traded by IDFC until 11 AM is 52.05% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹114.65, up by -2.92%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
IDFC reached a high of 116.15 and a low of 114.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 115.5 and 114.9, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.63
|Support 1
|113.78
|Resistance 2
|116.82
|Support 2
|113.12
|Resistance 3
|117.48
|Support 3
|111.93
IDFC share price is at ₹115 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹115.1. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
The stock price of IDFC has dropped by 2.54% today to reach ₹115.1, following the downward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like ICICI Securities, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Computer Age Management Services are also experiencing declines. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.44% and 0.59% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Securities
|740.1
|-10.45
|-1.39
|865.1
|467.6
|23931.36
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3955.05
|-95.7
|-2.36
|4270.0
|1289.2
|20170.11
|IDFC
|115.1
|-3.0
|-2.54
|133.75
|88.48
|18415.82
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3986.55
|-60.4
|-1.49
|4246.0
|836.0
|16675.02
|Computer Age Management Services
|3218.75
|-52.35
|-1.6
|3366.0
|2046.15
|15769.81
The volume of IDFC traded by 10 AM has increased by 17.58% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹115.3, showing a decrease of -2.37%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
IDFC touched a high of 117.6 & a low of 115.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.15
|Support 1
|115.5
|Resistance 2
|118.2
|Support 2
|114.9
|Resistance 3
|118.8
|Support 3
|113.85
The stock price of IDFC has fallen by 0.8% today to reach ₹117.15, in line with the downward trend seen in its peer companies such as ICICI Securities, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Computer Age Management Services. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and -0.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Securities
|748.45
|-2.1
|-0.28
|865.1
|467.6
|24201.36
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|4032.75
|-18.0
|-0.44
|4270.0
|1289.2
|20566.37
|IDFC
|117.15
|-0.95
|-0.8
|133.75
|88.48
|18743.82
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|4028.05
|-18.9
|-0.47
|4246.0
|836.0
|16848.61
|Computer Age Management Services
|3244.1
|-27.0
|-0.83
|3366.0
|2046.15
|15894.01
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for IDFC, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The stock traded in the range of ₹118.45 & ₹116.75 yesterday to end at ₹118.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
