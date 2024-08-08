Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 105.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.5 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 107.15 and closed at 105.35. The stock had a high of 107.5 and a low of 106.35. The market capitalization of IDFC stood at 17,199.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 104.55. The BSE volume for IDFC was 92,729 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC's stock price has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at 107.30. Over the past year, IDFC's shares have decreased by -9.82% to 107.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.87%
3 Months-12.85%
6 Months-9.63%
YTD-15.37%
1 Year-9.82%
08 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1107.8Support 1106.38
Resistance 2108.4Support 2105.56
Resistance 3109.22Support 3104.96
08 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5429 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹105.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 107.5 & 106.35 yesterday to end at 107.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

