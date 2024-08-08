IDFC Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹107.15 and closed at ₹105.35. The stock had a high of ₹107.5 and a low of ₹106.35. The market capitalization of IDFC stood at ₹17,199.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹104.55. The BSE volume for IDFC was 92,729 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC's stock price has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹107.30. Over the past year, IDFC's shares have decreased by -9.82% to ₹107.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.87%
|3 Months
|-12.85%
|6 Months
|-9.63%
|YTD
|-15.37%
|1 Year
|-9.82%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|107.8
|Support 1
|106.38
|Resistance 2
|108.4
|Support 2
|105.56
|Resistance 3
|109.22
|Support 3
|104.96
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹107.5 & ₹106.35 yesterday to end at ₹107.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend