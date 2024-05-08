Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
IDFC stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 118.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.55 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of 118.15 and a close price of 118.1. The stock reached a high of 118.45 and a low of 113.5. The market capitalization of IDFC was 18,327.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 88.48. The BSE volume for IDFC was 497,582 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:06 AM IST IDFC Q4 results: Net profit declines 90% to ₹348 crore, revenue stood at ₹9.77 crore

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/idfc-q4-results-net-profit-348-crore-revenue-stood-at-9-77-crore-11715084723458.html

08 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST IDFC share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.53Support 1112.43
Resistance 2120.62Support 2110.42
Resistance 3122.63Support 3107.33
08 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST IDFC share price Today : IDFC volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7140 k

The trading volume yesterday was 94.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 497 k.

08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹118.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 118.45 & 113.5 yesterday to end at 118.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

