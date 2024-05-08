IDFC Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of ₹118.15 and a close price of ₹118.1. The stock reached a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹113.5. The market capitalization of IDFC was ₹18,327.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹88.48. The BSE volume for IDFC was 497,582 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/idfc-q4-results-net-profit-348-crore-revenue-stood-at-9-77-crore-11715084723458.html
The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.53
|Support 1
|112.43
|Resistance 2
|120.62
|Support 2
|110.42
|Resistance 3
|122.63
|Support 3
|107.33
The trading volume yesterday was 94.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 497 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹118.45 & ₹113.5 yesterday to end at ₹118.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
