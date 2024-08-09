IDFC Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹107.5 and closed at ₹107.25. The high for the day was ₹108.3, while the low was ₹106.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,031.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 392,216 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 392 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.3 & ₹106.25 yesterday to end at ₹106.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend