IDFC Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹114.8 and closed at ₹114.45. The stock reached a high of ₹115.95 and a low of ₹113.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹18207.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹88.48. The BSE volume for the day was 402,385 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 24.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹115.95 & ₹113.45 yesterday to end at ₹114.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!