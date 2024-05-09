Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 114.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.8 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 114.8 and closed at 114.45. The stock reached a high of 115.95 and a low of 113.45. The market capitalization stood at 18207.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 88.48. The BSE volume for the day was 402,385 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IDFC share price Today : IDFC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7235 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.

09 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹114.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 115.95 & 113.45 yesterday to end at 114.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.