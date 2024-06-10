IDFC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of ₹114.95 and a close price of ₹114.35. The high for the day was ₹115.95, and the low was ₹113.9. The market capitalization of IDFC was ₹18,415.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75, and the 52-week low was ₹96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 401,089 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.17
|Support 1
|114.12
|Resistance 2
|117.08
|Support 2
|112.98
|Resistance 3
|118.22
|Support 3
|112.07
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 401 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.95 & ₹113.9 yesterday to end at ₹114.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.