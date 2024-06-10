Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 114.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.1 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of 114.95 and a close price of 114.35. The high for the day was 115.95, and the low was 113.9. The market capitalization of IDFC was 18,415.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75, and the 52-week low was 96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 401,089 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.17Support 1114.12
Resistance 2117.08Support 2112.98
Resistance 3118.22Support 3112.07
10 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5427 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 401 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.95 & 113.9 yesterday to end at 114.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

