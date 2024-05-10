Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
IDFC stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 113.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.4 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 113.95, closed at 113.8, with a high of 114.25 and a low of 111. The market capitalization stood at 17,823.83 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was 133.75, and the low was 88.48. The BSE volume for the day was 490,355 shares traded.

10 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDFC share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.22Support 1109.97
Resistance 2115.33Support 2108.83
Resistance 3116.47Support 3106.72
10 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IDFC share price Today : IDFC volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6934 k

The trading volume yesterday was 6.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.

10 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹113.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 114.25 & 111 yesterday to end at 113.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

