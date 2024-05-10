IDFC Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹113.95, closed at ₹113.8, with a high of ₹114.25 and a low of ₹111. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,823.83 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was ₹133.75, and the low was ₹88.48. The BSE volume for the day was 490,355 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.22
|Support 1
|109.97
|Resistance 2
|115.33
|Support 2
|108.83
|Resistance 3
|116.47
|Support 3
|106.72
The trading volume yesterday was 6.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹114.25 & ₹111 yesterday to end at ₹113.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
