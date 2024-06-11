Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 115.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.35 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 115.4 and closed at 115.1. The stock reached a high of 116.3 and a low of 114.35. The market capitalization stood at 18295.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was 133.75 and the low was 96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 283760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.83Support 1113.83
Resistance 2117.06Support 2113.06
Resistance 3117.83Support 3111.83
11 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5239 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.

11 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹115.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.3 & 114.35 yesterday to end at 115.1. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

