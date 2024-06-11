IDFC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹115.4 and closed at ₹115.1. The stock reached a high of ₹116.3 and a low of ₹114.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹18295.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was ₹133.75 and the low was ₹96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 283760 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.83
|Support 1
|113.83
|Resistance 2
|117.06
|Support 2
|113.06
|Resistance 3
|117.83
|Support 3
|111.83
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.3 & ₹114.35 yesterday to end at ₹115.1. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.