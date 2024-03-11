IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock takes a dive on the market

IDFC stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 115.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.5 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹115.6 and closed at ₹115.95. The stock reached a high of ₹116.7 and a low of ₹115.2. The market capitalization of IDFC was ₹18,479.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹75.46. The BSE volume for IDFC was 249,004 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST
IDFC share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.83%
3 Months
-11.46%
6 Months
-9.91%
YTD
-8.88%
1 Year
42.12%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02:12 AM IST
IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹115.5, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹115.95
The current stock price of IDFC is ₹115.5 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 249,004 shares and the closing price was ₹115.95.
