LIVE UPDATES

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock takes a dive on the market

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 115.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.5 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price TodayPremium
IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 115.6 and closed at 115.95. The stock reached a high of 116.7 and a low of 115.2. The market capitalization of IDFC was 18,479.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 75.46. The BSE volume for IDFC was 249,004 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST

IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months-11.46%
6 Months-9.91%
YTD-8.88%
1 Year42.12%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02:12 AM IST

IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹115.5, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹115.95

The current stock price of IDFC is 115.5 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST

IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 249,004 shares and the closing price was 115.95.

